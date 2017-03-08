Denim and Diamonds: Fashionable fundraiser to benefit community programs

The Savannah (GA) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of women.

This weekend, members want you to dress up your jeans with a little bling as they host their spring fundraiser- ‘Denim and Diamonds.’ Proceeds from the event will benefit the chapter’s community program initiatives.

Beverly Hall, Savannah Chapter President of the Links, Incorporated, joins the conversation with details on how you can get involved.

Denim & Diamonds

Saturday, March 11

8 pm to 1 am

Savannah Civic Center Ballroom

Tickets are $30 per person.

For more information, call: (912) 659-2210.

