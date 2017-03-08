Dangerous Winds: Plane carrying Michigan basketball teams slides off runway

Strong winds are roaring tonight from the Great Lakes to the central Appalachians, and more than 1-million customers have lost power.

These winds are bringing in cold air, and they are causing quite a bit of damage. With wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph, there are reports of downed trees and power lines. Buildings have been damaged. A roof was blown off a school in Michigan. In Cleveland, a travel advisory was issued for the Ohio Turnpike because officials were concerned cars or trucks could be blown over.

Also in Michigan, the winds were strong enough to cause a plane to skid off the runway… a plane that was carrying The University of Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team. It all happened shortly before 3pm when the team’s charter flight “aborted takeoff” at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The plane was supposed to leave for Washington Dulles International Airport where the team is headed to the Big Ten Tournament.

Here’s the official statement… “After attempting to take off in high winds, takeoff was aborted and, after strong braking, the plane slid off the runway. The plane sustained extensive damage but everyone on board was safely evacuated and is safe. The team is making alternative travel plans.”

The Wolverines were scheduled to take on the University of Illinois at noon on Thursday to open the Big Ten Tournament.

