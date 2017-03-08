Cornhole! Ronald McDonald House Cornhole Tourney this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Ronald McDonald House Teen Board presents the 4th Annual RMHC Cornhole Tournament Saturday, March 11 in Forsyth Park. It’s just $50 per team and all of the proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire.

It’s from 12-3 p.m. with check in from 11:15-11:45 AM. Walk ups are welcome! There is a limited number of teams and participation is first come, first serve. But, there will be prizes!

Snacks and beverages will be provided.

Registration Forms can be dropped off or mailed to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire at 4710 Waters Ave. Savannah, GA 31404.

For more information or to register visit https://rmhccoastalempire.org