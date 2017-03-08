At least 3 dead in Madagascar following powerful tropical cyclone

Lee Haywood WSAV News 3 meteorologist By Published:
The cyclone has been downgraded to a "tropical storm" today.

Officials say a cyclone killed at least three people and left nearly 500 people homeless in Madagascar.

A local newspaper reported a five-year-old child was among those killed after cyclone Enawo hit the island nation with strong winds and rain yesterday (Tuesday).

Officials and aid workers warned today (Wednesday) that the full extent of the devastation is not yet clear because some access and communications were severed in the storm.

The cyclone has been downgraded from an “intense tropical cyclone” to a “tropical storm” today (Wednesday) with winds gusting at 80 miles per hour.

The storm was expected to affect the capital today (Wednesday) and move south through the country with diminishing strength for several days.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s