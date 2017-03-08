A Day Without A Woman rally set to happen in today in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Local organizers are calling on women, men, local businesses and organizations to come out to Johnson Square today—on International Women’s Day— to show support for the A Day Without A Woman rally.

They’re hoping to bring attention to some of the problems women face on a regular basis, including: lower wages in the workplace, gender discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity.

The nationwide movement was brought to life by the same group who organized the Women’s March on Washington in January. Women are being encouraged to participate by taking the day off work, not shopping (unless it’s at a women-owned, or minority-owned business) or by wearing red.

A well-known, local business in Savannah has already stepped up to show their support for women. Back in the Day Bakery made an announcement, via-Facebook, that they would be closed on Wednesday in support of “A Day Without A Woman.” On the post they say it’s a strike for equality.

If you’d like to participate today, or learn more about how you can continue to uplift women throughout the day, check out the information below: