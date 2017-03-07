WSAV crime expert weighs in on 2017 homicides

SAVANNAH, Ga. – As of March 7, there have been 10 homicides in the Savannah area.

Ten families losing men, women, and children with some still in limbo on who is responsible for their loved one’s death.

“It doesn’t get any easier. I don’t care how many times someone got killed, it takes something out of you,” Barbara Oneal said.

Oneal’s son “Puddy” was murdered in 2011. Since then she started at Facebook group called “Mothers of Murdered Sons in Savannah Georgia.”

“It takes a village to raise a child, we all need to raise the child if one parents we all hurt,” Oneal said.

She says she is fed up with the continued violence in Savannah.

“Enough mothers having to bury their child,’ Oneal said.

But WSAV Crime Expert Retired SCMPD Major Gerry Long says ending violent death is complex.

“Solutions don’t happen overnight and changes don’t happen overnight,” Long said.

After decades in uniform, she sees bigger issues at play.

“If you’re not dealing with the systemic problem, education, poverty, lack of opportunity, lack of jobs, then you’re not dealing with what’s contributing issues are,” she said.

The most recent homicide occurred on Crosby Street on Monday evening. Kevin Jackson, 16, was shot and later died.

Long says tracing a pattern is difficult.

“It’s happening on the West Side, on the East side, on the South side but bad guys are mobile and that’s not a surprise,” she said.

With no real trends in location, Oneal says the pursuit of peace must be a priority.

“It’s not about color. Pain is pain,” she said. “Don’t let another family go to bed tonight without who did that to their child. If you know please contact someone.”

If you have any information that can be used to solve a crime or a future crime, contact Crime Stoppers at (912) 234-2020. You may be eligible for a cash reward.