ST. SIMONS ISLAND — Police in Glynn County are investigating after a man and woman were found dead in a St. Simons Island clinic Monday.

Glynn County Police say they were called to Redfern Village for a death investigation around 5:45 p.m. They found 63-year-old Dr. William Nelson and 51-year-old Catherine Tortorete dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Right now, police believe it was a murder-suicide, but we will update you as more information becomes available.