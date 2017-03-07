Update: Autopsy performed on two Fort Stewart soldiers found dead

UPDATE 2: An autopsy was completed Tuesday on 21-year-old Malika Jackson and 23-year-old Marquez Brown at the GBI crime lab in Savannah. According to Hinesville Police Department’s Chief of Detectives, both men died as a result of gunshot wounds sustained on Sunday.

We’re told there were no signs of a struggle, but there was a third person in the apartment at the time of the soldiers’ deaths. So far no signs of illegal activity have been reported in the residence.

UPDATE: According to Liberty County Coroner, both men were active duty soldiers assigned to Fort Stewart. They have been identified as Malika Jackson, 21 and Marquez Brown, 23.

Hinesville (WSAV) – The suspicious deaths of two men are under investigation in Hinesville.

Captain Chris Reid says officers were called to a town home in the 100 block of Rebecca Street Sunday night. The anonymous caller said two men were dead inside.

One of the men has tentatively been identified as military, but police would not comment further. Police do say the deaths do not appear to be natural.

