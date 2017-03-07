Tornado carries photos miles away

An Indiana farmer found an Illinois couple’s wedding pictures in a field this past weekend… blown 50 miles away by a tornado.

It all started last week when this house was ripped off its foundation – everything inside tossed into the homeowners pond and woods behind their home. Somehow, the owner’s wedding day memories – an engagement picture, wedding day invitations and the bride’s garter – ended up on Tracy Vinson’s Indiana farm – still intact and inside a plastic baggie.

Well, Tracy’s neighbor found the bag but didn’t know what to do with it. So he gave it to Tracy – and she got to work – posting the pictures on facebook.

Tracy says she got tons of messages, and she was able to find the owners in just an hour!

Tracy says she was in tears when she found the owners – Charlie and Kim Jacobs of Crossville, Illinois.

The families plan to connect in just a few days.