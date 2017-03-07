Subaru of Hilton Head inaugural Food Truck Fest to benefit local charities

Get ready to rally for a good cause! Subaru of Hilton Head is holding its first-ever Food Truck Fest is this weekend.

Subaru is holding a community donation drive for two local non-profits- Family Promise and Palmetto Animal League. If you bring in a donation for one (or both) of the non-profits, you will receive a $5 voucher to use for one of the food trucks.

Jill Jauch with Subaru of Hilton Head and Lindsay Perry with benefiting charity- Palmetto Animal League- join the conversation with details.

Click here for more information.