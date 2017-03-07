Subaru of Hilton Head inaugural Food Truck Fest to benefit local charities

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:

Get ready to rally for a good cause! Subaru of Hilton Head is holding its first-ever Food Truck Fest is this weekend.

Subaru is holding a community donation drive for two local non-profits- Family Promise and Palmetto Animal League. If you bring in a donation for one (or both) of the non-profits, you will receive a $5 voucher to use for one of the food trucks.

Jill Jauch with Subaru of Hilton Head and Lindsay Perry with benefiting charity- Palmetto Animal League- join the conversation with details.

Click here for more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s