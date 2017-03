Savannah (SCCPSS) – Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education District 5 Representative Irene Hines is hosting a town hall meeting for neighbors in her district tonight. It will begin at 6:30 at Pulaski Elementary School located at 1001 Tibet Avenue.

Attendees will get an update on the Superintendent search process, ESPLOST, and the upcoming FY 18 budget.

All district 5 neighbors are encouraged to attend.