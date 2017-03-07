SCMPD investigating Crosby Street homicide

Savannah (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide.

It happened around 5:00 Monday afternoon on the 800 block of Crosby Street.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Kevin Jackson. According to investigators, Jackson was approached by a black male with dreadlocks and was shot. The suspect may have left the scene in a black pickup truck.

At this time detectives believe this was not a random shooting and the investigation is on going. If you have any information on the deadly shooting incident call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.