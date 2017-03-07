Double shooting on Bay Street under investigation

Savannah (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are investigating a double shooting and a vehicle crash in West Savannah.

It happened around 8:00 Monday night at the intersection of West Bay Street and Graham Avenue.

The victims, 37-year-old Shawn Jivens and 33-year-old Nikolas Lipsey were driving in a red vehicle. We’re told occupants of an unknown white or silver vehicle pulled in front of the victims and began shooting. Jivens and Lipsey attempted to flee the area, but were involved in a traffic crash at Graham Avenue. The unknown vehicle stopped and fired several more shots.

Jivens and Lipsey were both shot and were listed in stable condition at last report. The occupants of the other vehicle in the traffic crash were treated and released on the scene.

At this time authorities do not believe this was a random shooting incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.