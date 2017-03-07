Our Hometown: March of Dimes Shamrock Run 5K this Friday!

Lace up your shoes and Kick off St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Savannah by joining the 24th annual March of Dimes Shamrock Run 5K!

It’s fun for all ages and includes a Kids Run prior to the start of the race, this Friday, March 10 at 6 pm in Ellis Square.

Wear your costume and bring your four-legged canine friend!

Registration discounts are extended to military and students with current ID.

100% of the proceeds from the run will benefit the mission of the March of Dimes to improve the health of babies through programs of research, community services, education and advocacy.

For more information, check out the March of Dimes Shamrock Run on Facebook here.