On Your Side: Effingham couple, neighbors at a loss with possible water leak in yard

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – Water worries have been plaguing an Effingham county couple for more than three months now.

Countless calls to the water company, meetings with Effingham leaders, nothing has changed, so they called News 3.

Sam Ausley claims the water is leaking into his yard.

“I’m not going to speak hard about nobody but I’m a little upset with the water company, the reason they can’t come out here and take care of their problem, they own it, they should maintain it.”

He says since Hurricane Matthew his yard has stayed saturated. He’s tried to speak to everyone he could to stop the water from turning his property line into a swamp.

“Why are they leaving that water line open and destroying my grass,” asks Ausley who has had water company employees view the ponding around the front of his yard. They told him they believe it’s simply groundwater.

However, it’s not the line that affects his drinking water. He says it’s an old hydrant line that Coastal Water and Sewage dug up. He’s tried to reach out to them and the county.

We did the same. The county says they are powerless to help because it’s on private property. We have left a message to speak with the water company on the issue.

County engineers tell us they believe it can be solved with the water company raising the meter. That’s something neighbors and Ausley have honestly attempted to do themselves.

“They need to come out and dig it up and check it out to see what to see why the water is coming up there, it’s never been there before.”

Ausley’s issues with water are both in and out.

“The water company says there’s no chlorine.”

His own tests show there is definitely something in the water.

“My wife went to the dentist and the dentist told my wide, ‘Mrs. Ausley you’ve got a serious problem you’re getting too much chlorine. And it’s taking the enamel off of your teeth.”

They solved that by filtering water. They’re still waiting for a solution to fixing their yard.

“We can’t get no help out here,” says Ausley standing alongside Bradham and another neighbor who constantly deals with mosquitoes and snakes because of the retention ponds the water company built behind her home.