NASA images show wildfires across region

(CNN)- Satellite images from NASA show fires burning across the southeast and great plains states.

Most of the fires are prescribed burns. That means they were set on purpose by authorities to clear brush so wildfires can’t spread too far.

But wildfires, which are started by human activity or lightning strikes, are burning more land.

A rash of such wildfires broke out Monday.

Three ranchers in Texas died while trying to save their cattle.

Similar wildfires in Colorado burned 30,000 acres and 10,000 acres were consumed in Oklahoma.

One thousand people fled their homes in Kansas to avoid fires there.

Weather conditions in Texas and Oklahoma are expected to make fighting wildfires tough through the month.