SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Shamrock Shakes (and a few new friends) are BACK just in time for St. Patrick’s Day and March 11-17 proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The new line up also includes Chocolate Shamrock Shakes, Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappés, Shamrock Mochas and Shamrock Hot Chocolates.

The week of St. Patrick’s Day (March 11-17) $.25 from each Shamrock beverage will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities.