Massie Heritage Center hosting Irish walking tours

Savannah (WSAV) – Massie Heritage Center is commemorating St. Patrick’s Day with Irish walking tours March 7 and 14.

The tours begin at 5PM on both days at the center located at 207 East Gordon Street. The 1.5 mile journey will go through Calhoun Square and up to Emmet Park on Bay Street. Participants will learn more about famous Irish personalities of Savannah including John Rourke, William Kehoe, Flannery O’ Connor, Robert Emmet, Sgt William Jasper.

Tours cost $15. For more information, call the Massie Heritage Center at 912-395-5070 or click here.

