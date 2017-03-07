‘I never knew this was the hood’, Community speaks out on recent deaths

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Tears streamed down the face of Kevin Jackson’s mother. Jackson, 16, was shot and killed Monday morning.

Families affected by gun violence gathered in Carver Village Tuesday night to make sure it doesn’t happen to another child.

“We need prayer,” Jackson’s grandmother said into a megaphone at the gathering. “I never knew this was the hood. I’ve been out here for 36 years.”

Community members followed in her footsteps to aid one another in this difficult time.

“Our goal is at some point we all have to stick together, we have to bind together,” Tristian Ervin, a community activist, said. “That’s one of the only ways to kind of stop the violence.”

More than 20 people prayed for an end to the violence and for their safety.

“It is really really scary to know that one day we are home and the next day we are somewhere dead,” Ervin said. “It’s a frightening feeling to understand that those are some of the possibilities that can happen out here.”

One city leader also spoke and said police can’t stop this violence, but rather it’s up to the families to make the difference.

“It takes mamas and daddies and big mamas and grandmamas and loved ones and it takes getting some of these guns off the streets,” Alderman Van Johnson, of the first district, said.

Tuesday night is the second gathering for a teen who has been shot and killed within a month. Even though the killing has not stopped the group believes this support will help put these crimes to an end.

“We’re going to stay positive; we will not retaliate, because we have things to do; great things to do and even greater things to do,” one of the community activists said.

The Bullhorn group organized the event in Carver Village. They hope these events will bring love and support to the community, especially the Jackson family.