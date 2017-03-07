Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship Savannah, GA will hold a Dedication Celebration and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for their new facility located at 425 West Montgomery Crossroad.

Kingdom Life was started in 2001 by a group of dedicated church members led by Pastors Charles and Yolanda Roberson. The church is committed to transformation and community empowerment and has served the community at large from their previous location at 328 Tibet Avenue.

The new facility located on the Savannah’s Southside and includes A Worship Auditorium, Administrative Offices, Coffee Shop, Bookstore, Gymnasium, Youth Center, Conference Rooms, Classrooms, and Outreach Rooms all of which will focus on spiritual, economic, social, educational, and financial empowerment.

At the new location we will offer GED training, resume preparation, financial training classes, parenting classes, job coaching, physical training, Zumba classes, and many more community focused programs. The Church also has a food and clothing bank and will continue to assist families on a daily basis.

The campus also includes a school building and affords the opportunity for much more growth, expansion, and community partnerships.

The Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2017.

The Ribbon Cutting will be held at 11:45AM followed by a worship service and reception starting at 12:00 Noon.

For more information please email us at Kingdomlife7@aol.com or you can reach our office at (912) 921-5346