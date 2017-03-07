City of Savannah holding St. Patrick’s Festival business meeting today

Savannah (WSAV) – Business owners and operators are invited to the City of Savannah’s annual St. Patrick’s Day meeting for downtown businesses.

The event will be held this morning at 10:00 in the O’Connor Room at the Savannah Civic Center.

The meeting will inform business owners about anticipated impacts of the St. Patrick’s Day Festival on the downtown corridor.

Attendees will be able to ask questions and receive information directly related to their operations during the festival.

Representatives from multiple City of Savannah departments will be attending to present information and answers questions, including sanitation, revenue and SCMPD.

