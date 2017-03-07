Calling all filmmakers! The Soul Proprietors Film Competition wants you

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Soul Proprietors partners film crews with local businesses that give back. Three teams will compete for a $5K grand prize and bragging rights. The deadline to enter is March 23rd.

This year the local businesses are The Sentient Bean, Green Truck Pub and Maven Makers.

Teams have just 5 days to create a 5-7 minute broadcast quality video. The entries are voted on by a panel of local judges. The winning team is named at an open screening at the Jepson Center on April 20th.

Proceeds from the screening are awarded to the charity of the winning film’s business.

Applications can be submitted online at www.soulprops.com

