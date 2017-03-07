Beaufort County town hall being held tonight for neighbors in districts 7 & 9

Beaufort County (WSAV) – Beaufort County Councilmen Michael Covert of District 7 and Tabor Vaux of District 9 will host a joint town hall meeting tonight. It will be held at 6:00 at the Bluffton Branch Library, located at 120 Palmetto Way.

The agenda will include a discussion of happenings during the first 60 days of 2017, issues they will focus on in 2017 and projects that will impact their respected communities.

Neighbors will have the opportunity to give feedback and ask questions about the topics listed on the agenda during a Q&A session. Several maps, including voting districts, census, greenprint and district maps, will be available for attendees to view and take home.