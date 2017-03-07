Beaufort County to remove damaged boats from waterways

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Beaufort County officials are preparing to remove dozens of boats and docks damaged by Hurricane Matthew from its waterways.

WSAV reported (http://bit.ly/2mevbbI) the debris removal was delayed because of a dispute with state officials on who was responsible for the cleanup.

Beaufort County officials say it could cost more than $5 million to remove the boats and docks. They expect the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse the county for much of the cost.

County officials had questioned whether the state was responsible, but an opinion from the South Carolina attorney general’s office said the cost is up to the county.

Deputy county administrator Josh Gruber said Monday that many of the owners of the boats and docks cannot afford to remove the debris themselves.