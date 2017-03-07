Authorities investigating fatal fire in Burton

Burton (BCSO/WSAV) – A deadly fire is under investigation in Burton. Multiple agencies responded to the Bay Mobile Home Park on Shanklin Road Monday night.

We’re told an adult woman was found inside the residence.  She was removed from the home and transported to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation into the incident. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s (SLED) Arson Team members are also investigating the cause of the fire. Officials from the Burton Fire District also responded to the fire.

The name of the woman has not been released. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine her exact cause of death.

