Armstrong State University to end all athletics after this school year

SAVANNAH – Just two months after Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University announced they would officially merge, WSAV can now confirm that Armstrong will dump all of their athletics programs at the end of this school year.

Armstrong Athletic Director Lisa Sweany says:

“This was a very difficult decision but it is in the best interest of our student-athletes. This (decision) is being made now so that student-athletes and staff can focus on their future and what is in their best interest.”

The Consolidation Implementation Committee is expected to make the final approval. ASU is known as one of the premier NCAA Division II departments in the nation, having earned 13 national championships.

For more information on the merger of Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University, visit consolidation.GeorgiaSouthern.edu.