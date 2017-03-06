York County questioning return of Confederate Flag to courthouse

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this July 19, 2011, file photo, Confederate battle flags fly outside the museum at the Confederate Memorial Park in Mountain Creek, Ala. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)
FILE - In this July 19, 2011, file photo, Confederate battle flags fly outside the museum at the Confederate Memorial Park in Mountain Creek, Ala. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

YORK, S.C. – York County is requesting an opinion from the South Carolina attorney general about whether it has to return a Confederate flag to the county’s renovated courtroom.

The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reports the county’s lawyer wrote the attorney general last week, saying the flag and other Confederate items aren’t monuments or memorials. The letter describes the items as decorations.

The letter says the items don’t meet the requirement of the S.C. Heritage Act that gives sole moving authority for monuments and memorials to the Legislature.

Clerk of Court David Hamilton says the courthouse will reopen April 3 without the flag unless the attorney general says it must be returned.

The flag and other items had been in the courtroom since the 1970s and were removed during renovations.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s