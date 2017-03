15th Annual Tybee Island Irish Heritage Celebration Parade

Tybee Island will be decked out in green with a family-friendly parade including floats, marchers and musical bands. This fun, family-friendly event is done in a unique, quirky way that only Tybee Island can do, and families are encouraged to dress in green and celebrate. The fun starts at 3p.m. at the Tybee City Hall and proceeds down Butler Avenue to Tybrisa Street and is free and open to the public.

Event Details:

March 11, 2017

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Butler Avenue Parade Route