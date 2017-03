HINESVILLE — The suspicious deaths of two men are under investigation in Hinesville.

Captain Chris Reid says officers were called to a townhome in the 100 block of Rebecca Street Sunday night. The anonymous caller said two men were dead inside.

One of the men has tentatively been identified as military, but police would not comment further. Police do say the deaths do not appear to be natural.

News 3 will continue to update this story as we receive more information.