Three recognized for heroics during house fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Two officers from metro were on their way to a check subject call Saturday night and stumbled across a home off of Shad Road near Bloomingdale engulfed in flames.

“Is there anybody inside,” one officer asked in the body camera video.

Officers Andrew Jenkins and Joshua Chatting rushed to the mobile home after they heard James Parker said there are people inside.

“Once we were able to get both residents out we basically just dragged them to safety,” Jenkins said

James Parker is a nearby neighbor who had just returned home when heard screams coming from his backyard.

“I took off running with a shovel, I get back there and they’re tellin’ me there’s people in the house, so I beat on the house with a shovel and finally got one of the disabled people to crawl up to the door,” Parker said.

Their wheelchair ramp had been demolished from the fire. So the officers and Parker used a separate door, several feet off the ground and without stairs to help get them out.

“I pulled the first teenager out of the house and helped her to the ground,” Parker said.

In the video, one of the women yelled how she can’t walk.

“Mr. James advised us there were still people inside the home to include possibly children,” Chatting said. “At this time, myself and officer Jenkins rushed over to assist the victims inside the home.”

One officer said boast me up in the video repeatedly as he jumped in the home to get everyone out.

“Then the disabled older lady passed out three infants to me and by the time I got the last infant out is the time the two officers showed up,” Parker said.

Police called out if anyone was inside to make sure everyone got out of the home safely.

“I looked over my shoulder and that was a God send,” Parker said. “If it wasn’t for them two officers we would’ve had some perished people that day.”

The family and metro police weren’t the only ones who were thankful for their heroic response.

“I can’t say thank you enough to the officers. They saved a life no doubt,” Chief Frank Pilcher, with Southside Fire EMS, said. “I’m just very thankful for their actions, selfless actions.”

Parker received a certificate from police at headquarters Monday afternoon for his heroic response. The officers will be honored on a separate date.