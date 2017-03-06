The Bridge: Savannah’s Chef Joe Randall still making headlines

Although he celebrated his ‘unofficial’ retirement at the beginning of the year, Savannah’s own Chef Joe Randall is still making headlines.

In fact, he’s featured on the Early Spring 2017 cover of St. Joseph’s Candler’s ‘Smart Living Magazine.’

In December, we told you about the closing of his famed cooking school on Waters Avenue. Well, Chef Randall has decided to breathe new life into the old building.

The article, ‘Making Cooking History’ talks about his journey and how he’s transforming the school into a place to honor his African-American mentors and peers.

Check out the article here.