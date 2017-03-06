St. Patrick’s Day Tybee Shuttle

With the St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Savannah starting , and in order to ensure safety and to provide a service to all of you Old Savannah Tours will have a shuttle service to downtown from Midtown Savannah and Tybee Island. The cost of this service will be $15 for a one-way trip or $20 round trip. Cash Only.

Tybee Island pickups will be at Tybee Lighthouse, Desoto Beach Club, Hotel Tybee, and River’s End Campground

Shuttle Schedule:

Thursday, March 16, 2017: 6:00pm – 12:00am

Friday, March 17, 2017: 6:00am – 2:00am

Satruday, March 18, 2017: