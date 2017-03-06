SCAM: Callers Claiming to be Beaufort County Sheriff’s

Once again scammers are doing their part to try and take your hard earned money.

This time its happening in the Lowcountry.

A Beaufort County couple got a call from someone who claimed to be a Sheriff’s deputy. That person said they would be arrested if they didn’t go get hundreds of dollars in Paypal gift cards from a local store to pay the fine they owed.

Luckily the couple didn’t bite on this scam, but others have.

“They move for a month ro two, leave town, then do it again,” explains Beaufort County Sheriff’s Captain Bob Bromage about the scammers. “Looking for an unsuspecting victim to disclose financial information, they impersonate law enforcement, Deputy Sheriff’s, and of course we would never contact anyone via telephone and request money in lieu of arrest or other prosecution.”

The worst part isn’t that the crooks get money – but that they get away with it.

Many are from out of town or out of the country and can never get prosecuted.

Your best bet if you get a call? Hang up on them.