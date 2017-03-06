Red Cross, SSFEMS stretch resources after series of fires

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – Several people are still relying on groups like the American Red Cross to have a place to sleep. That’s following multiple fires that torched homes across our area.

No matter the cause of these past fires the effects have left more than a dozen people homeless. The more than four fires have tested the resources local fire departments and the Red Cross having to help people during these disasters.

“It has been horrendous but that’s what we’re here for that’s what we are prepared for,” says Disaster Relief specialist Kathie Perkins with the Savannah Red Cross chapter.

The local red cross had to deploy volunteers and give aid to more than four fires in the last week between Chatham and Effingham counties.

“In those four major fires we had twenty people displaced and out of those twenty people we had two people to die,” Perkins adds.

Those deadly fires happening in Savannah city limits along East Anderson and West 53rd streets. The Red Cross has had to provide housing to many of the victims, but only for a week at a time.

“It’s not that we are too thin to get the job done, it’s just we would like to have more volunteers to spread the wealth around a little bit,” says Perkins.

Southside Fire and EMS encountered a problem last weekend when fighting a fire on Shad road. They had no local water source.

“Guys that would normally be fighting fire are now driving trucks to shuttle water back and forth so it takes away man power from the scene,” says Batt. Chief Frank Pilcher who responded to the fire over the weekend.

Man power that came in the form of help from Garden City and Effingham. They trucked in thousands of gallons of water. It’s nothing new though for fire EMS.

“It’s actually very common though in unincorporated Chatham County because we only have fifty percent of coverage of hydrants in our areas,” says the battalion chief.

So other departments and agencies stepped up. That’s something Kathie Perkins and the Red Cross need from the public as well.

“We want to be there to help as much as possible, we need volunteers to help us go out and do those things and we need the finances to actually continue to help our clients.”

Those who would like to help people affected by disasters can make a donation to Red Cross Disaster Relief. People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. These donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from disasters big and small.

Visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.