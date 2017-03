The Savannah Chapter of the Links, Incorporated invites you to their spring fund raiser: Denim & Diamonds Saturday, March 11, from 8 pm to 11 pm in the Savanah Civic Center Ballroom.

Dress up your jeans with a little bling and come out to support a great cause!

Tickets are $30 per person.

Proceeds benefit the chapter’s community program initiatives.

For more information, call: (912) 659-2210.