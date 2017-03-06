Only on News 3: Effingham Co. Judge Unseals Documents in Sex Abuse Case Involving USA Gymnastics

Effingham County — WSAV

It’s a story you’ll only see on News 3. New details on a federal investigation launched more than 10 years ago. A sex abuse scandal involving coaches for USA Gymnastics.

News 3 first brought you this story last year, after a coach in Rincon was convicted of sexually abusing a student at Savannah Metro Gymnastics.

Friday, a judge in Effingham County unsealed a more than 5-thousand paged document in this case. It details accusations of sex abuse involving dozens of gymnastics coaches across the country.

The case of William McCabe sparked the federal investigation. McCabe operated Savannah Metro Gymnastics in Rincon. In 2006, he was arrested for sending an 11 year old student suggestive internet messages and nude pictures.

The FBI launched an investigation, and in 2007, McCabe pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of children and giving false statements to investigators. In his plea agreement, the former coach admitted to sexually abusing at least two girls when he worked at the facility. He also admitted to making sexually explicit videos of a 12 year old at the academy and secretly videotaped other girls changing clothes and posting their pictures on the internet. A federal judge sentenced McCabe to 21 years in prison.

It was his case that shined the spotlight on USA Gymnastics. After McCabe was convicted, alleged victims from all over the country came forward accusing more than 50 gymnastics coaches of sex abuse. A civil lawsuit has been filed in Effingham County. The judge unsealed the documents in that case Friday. Within hours, News 3 obtained a copy. It contains more than 5-thousand pages — including sex abuse complaints, depositions, medical records and names of coaches who are accused of crimes, but have not yet been convicted. Their names have been redacted.

A trial in the civil lawsuit against McCabe and USA Gymnastics could happen this year.



