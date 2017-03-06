Local Immigration Advocates still calling for Comprehensive Reform

Mariella Orellana came to the U.S. as a child of nine and is now a citizen. But she understands why many who are undocumented are scared these days. She believes the latest travel ban announced Monday by President Trump continues to send the overall message about his immigration policies. “It’s to create fear and let people know they’re not welcome,” she told me.

When I indicate that some people would simply say if someone was here legally, they would have no reason to be afraid she replies, ” Absolutely, so let’s pass comprehensive immigration reform because a lot of jobs, including local ones, depend on it.”

Orellana says jobs in sectors like “agriculture,landscaping, housekeeping and restaurants” depend on immigrants. “And it’s not just the workers who need the VISA, it’s the employer and the industries themselves that need these workers,” she said.

She hope immigration reform is considered as part of new legislation saying the people she works with in the Savannah area have been affected by recent deportations. “From what they tell me they are scared, they’re staying home more and even keeping their children out of school,” she said.

There are also reports of a scam circulating in some states. As part of that, a South Carolina man was recently arrested for impersonating an Immigration agent. The man demanded money in exchange for not arresting and deporting the person.

Orellana says it’s “possible some people locally may be afraid enough to pay if the scam turns up here as well.”

She’s many she works with to be careful and she hopes there’s a way forward for people who want to stay and who are contributing.