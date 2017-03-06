Local baker makes Cooking Channel debut

A local bakery owner made her Cooking Channel debut surrounded by her family and friends Monday night in downtown Savannah.

Ms. Polly, of Ms. Polly’s Cake Giants on Ogeechee Road, hosted a watch party at the B Historic Hotel for people who have supported her since she opened the bakery seven years ago.

More than 100 people watched the pilot episode of “Ms. Polly’s Cakes,” a reality show centered around the baker and her kids who help her run the family business.

The program gave viewers a behind the scenes look at how the elaborate cake creations are made and included a good dose of humor.

“I love the show,” said Ms. Polly after seeing it for the first time. “The show was so awesome. I mean, I did not expect it to be as funny as it was, but I even laughed at myself.”

“We were surrounded by so many people showing their support. They love us; They support us; They are here for us and that makes a difference,” Polly said.

The pilot episode will air several more times on the Food Network and the Cooking Channel.