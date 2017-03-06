Immigration Scam Surfacing

A scam targeting immigrants has begun circulating in a number of states , resulting in the recent arrest of a South Carolina man. Scammers are posing as Immigration agents and then demanding cash from people. Those who “pay” are promised they won’t be deported. Mariela Orellana who works with the immigrant community in Savannah says no one deserves to be targeted by a scammer, regardless of their legal status. She also says recent enforcement efforts and deportation have put everyone on edge, even those who may be here here legally. She is offering a warning (in Spanish) that if anyone is approached, they should call police and not pay any stranger any money. More on this and other immigration topics tonight on WSAV News 3 at 5 and 6 o’clock.

