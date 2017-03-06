Illegal dump complaints on the rise in Savannah

Dumpster causes more than garbage blow back, it attracts illegal dumpers according to a Savannah resident.

(SAVANNAH) As winter prepares to give way to spring, there are a lot of people who begin the season with cleaning. Code enforcement leaders say the number of complaints about illegal dumping are rising. It’s a bold crime. Just a few weeks ago inside the city limits of Savannah this illegal dumping festered on the front lawn of one resident. Kimberley Corbin, Savannah’s Director of the Property Maintenance Department says there is a spike in the number of calls about illicit trash piles. “We have been getting a lot of complaints in our mind, we’ve gotten five in the last couple of weeks. “Corbin said.

Code enforcement for illegal dumping in Savannah falls under the umbrella of Property Maintenance. Corbin says most illegal dumpers leave evidence that leads to the violators. “We recently just had one that had a notice to correct conditions, issued by our office, in the debris. So we were at least able to find out who the person was.” said Corbin. She adds without the evidence, illegal dump clean-up is the responsibility of the property owner. Outside municipal borders, the Chatham County Zoning Administrators Office handles those complaints in the county.

http://www.savannahga.gov/index.aspx?NID=516

https://buildingsafety.chathamcounty.org/

