Georgia Shrimp and Grits Festival named best in Southeast

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: explorestsimonsisland.com

Jekyll Island (AP) – The Jekyll Island Shrimp and Grits Festival has been named the best in the region by the Southeast Festivals and Events Association.

The Brunswick News reports the coastal Georgia festival beat 115 entries from 20 organizations to take the top prize at the association’s Kaleidoscope Awards.

A panel of event planners, marketing professionals and tourism officials judge entries on originality, creativity, media impact, volunteer programs and overall community impact.

The Shrimp and Grits Festival began in 2005, featuring cooking competitions, craft beer vendors and live music. The Jekyll Island Authority, which organizes the event, says more than 45,000 visitors attended the festival last fall.

