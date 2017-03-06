GDOT issues multiple traffic advisories for Coastal Empire this week

The Georgia Department of Transportation will be out and about this week performing road improvement projects in several areas.

Georgia DOT is warning drivers about an I-95 southbound single lane closure scheduled Monday, March 6 from 7AM-6PM at Exit 49 in McIntosh County. This temporary lane closure is necessary for the contractor to work on the bridge. Motorists will have access to all interchange ramps during the lane closure. All work is weather contingent.

Contractors for Georgia DOT will utilize lane closures on US 80/SR 26 near Battery Drive on Tybee Island for a rapid response project to replace a damaged drainage pipe under the roadway starting Monday, March 6 continuing until project is completed.

The closures are scheduled during the hours of 7AM-5:30PM Monday through Friday. Weekend work may also occur, but is not scheduled at this time. A few overnight lane closures will also be required for concrete to cure on the roadway.

If weather permits, this project should be completed before St. Patrick Day.

Contractors for Georgia DOT will be installing lane closures on SR 21 north and south bound between Hendley Road and SR 30 in Port Wentworth for construction work on the diverging diamond interchange at I-95.

These closures are scheduled Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10 from 8AM- 3PM northbound and 9AM-5PM southbound. All work is weather contingent.

The Georgia Department of Transportation wants to remind all drivers to reduce speed and exercise extreme caution when approaching any work zone. Message signs, barrels and/or cones will be utilized to alert motorists on the roadway.