Film historian, TCM host Robert Osbourne dies at 84

(NBC) Film historian and host of Turner Classic Movies Robert Osbourne has died at the age of 84.

Turner Classic Movies announced his death Monday, but did not disclose a cause.

Osbourne began primetime hosting Turner Classic Movies at its inception in 1994, and he quickly became trusted and embraced by classic move fans.

Prior to hosting on TCM, he had been a host on The Movie Channel and worked as a columnist for the Hollywood Reporter.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences commissioned him to write several official histories of the Academy Awards, the latest coming in 2008 with “80 Years of the Oscar.”

He did venture into acting early in his career, working for Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz and appearing in several TV series.