Family of slain teenager speaks on cause of death

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Nearly three weeks after a Savannah teenager was fatally shot in broad daylight, no arrests have been made in his death.

Tristan Gray, 17, died after being being shot at the corner of Pennsylvania and California avenues on February 16. Since then his family has been wrestling with his unexpected death.

“I just couldn’t believe it, I couldn’t believe it. I said, ‘What happened?’ They didn’t know,” Tristan’s grandmother Shirley Gray said.

The family however says they know exactly how it happened.

“We know that he was robbed,” Gray’s sister Areal Curtis said.

“What else could it be? They took his wallet, his phone and the car, what you called that? Robbery,” Shirley Gray said.

Gray said that she doesn’t know why her grandson was robbed because she says she didn’t recently give him money. While there are more questions that remain, they say they do have some answers from the Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department investigation.

“They found the car but they haven’t found no property of his,” Gray said.

The manager at the nearby convenience store, Big Jims, says he did not hear or see the shooting happen but says the police couldn’t see the shooting on their surveillance footage.

“Nobody don’t know but the guy who shot Tristan and Tristan can’t speak for himself,” Gray said.

Now they are begging for the public’s help to bring Tristan’s killer, or killers, to justice.

“If they seen it, or know where the whereabouts of that boy is that devil is, they need to come forth,” Gray said.

SCMPD decline to comment since it is an ongoing investigation but asked that any information be made known by calling CrimeStoppers at (912) 650-1952.