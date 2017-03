Savannah (WSAV) – District 1 Alderman Van R. Johnson, II is hosting an open house event tonight to review revised plans for Alfa Properties rezoning request.

The meeting begins at 6:00 and will be held at Godley Station K-8 School at 2135 Benton Boulevard.

Alfa Properties has made several changes to its site plan off Jimmy DeLoach Parkway, which were not presented at its earlier neighborhood meeting.

All district 1 neighbors are invited to attend.