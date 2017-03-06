Counterfeit Cash Coming into Bluffton

There’s nothing “funny” about how one customer decided to pay at a Bluffton restaurant.

Stooges Cafe now has a counterfeit $20 bill on the wall to show for it.

It looks exactly like a regular 20 until you look closely. That’s when you see the bill says “for motion picture use only”

The waitress didn’t notice that until she took it home. Now the restaurant is adding more ways to check for “funny money” so no fake bills comes through their register.

“We were closing up for the day and counting out tips from teh cash register when my mom noticed there was a fake $20 in the till,”explained Stooges Executive Chef and Owner Joe Epke.

“What would you have to tell the person who did this?”

“Please come back and give us a real $20 next time.”

Stooges Cafe put the fake bill on facebook soon after the found out and discovered multiple businesses in Bluffton had also been ‘faked out” by the cash.

News 3 also did some digging and found out that several Savannah businesses are also out some of their hard earned cash because of counterfeit money coming through their cashiers and registers.