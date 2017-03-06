Every business owner knows running a successful business takes hard work, a little luck, and great promotion. One local bakery is getting national exposure. Tonight, you can see “Ms. Polly’s Cake Giants” on the Cooking Channel!
Wanda Beckett AKA ‘Ms. Polly’ joins the conversation to tell us about her exciting new pilot!
Catch Ms. Polly’s Cake Giants TONIGHT on the Cooking Channel!
