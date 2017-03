Savannah (WSAV) – Attention District 2 neighbors! There is a meeting scheduled tonight to address concerns going on in your neighborhood.

Alderman Bill Durrence and Alderman at Large Carol Bell are hosting “Ask an Alderman” from 6:30-8:00 in the Waters Avenue Shopping Plaza Community Room at 2005 Waters Avenue.

The event gives citizens the opportunity to engage directly with their elected representatives.

Aldermanic Districts will play host to “Ask an Alderman” on a rotating basis.