97-Year-Old Twins Freeze to Death

Rhode Island police are investigating the deaths of two elderly twin sisters over the weekend.

Martha Williams and Jean Haley, both 97, were found by police after a report came in of a woman laying in her driveway. Williams was found face down next to her vehicle, and her sister was found in the garage. Both were taken to the hospital and were pronounced dead.

Investigators say a younger sister had dropped off the twins after dinner. Foul play is not suspected.

Police believe Williams may have fallen while getting out of her car and then Haley tripped over a rug on her way to phone for help.

Overnight temperatures in the area dropped as low as 11 degrees with wind chills as low as 8 below zero.

Here are the women pictured when they were 25 years old.