2017 St. Patrick’s Festival Parking at Savannah International Trade & Convention Center

Savannah (WSAV) – In conjunction with Parking Services for the City of Savannah, parking for 2017 St. Patrick’s Festival events will be available at the Savannah International Trade & Convention Center the following days:

Thursday, March 16, 2017-Rate $20.00

Parking will be from 4PM – 11PM

Water Ferry will run from 7AM – midnight (Waving Girl Landing only)

No fee for Water Ferry

Friday, March 17, 2017-Rate $20.00

Parking will be from 6AM – 11PM

Water Ferry will run from 7AM – midnight (Waving Girl Landing only)

No fee for Water Ferry

Saturday, March 18, 2017-Rate $20.00

Parking will be from 4PM – 11PM

Water Ferry will run from 7AM – midnight (Waving Girl Landing only)

No fee for Water Ferry

Vehicles can be left overnight on the above specified dates only. Savannah International Trade & Convention Center is not responsible for damage or loss of vehicle or property within the vehicle.